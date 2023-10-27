Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 70,041 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,041 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

