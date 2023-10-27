Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $826.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $805.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.36 and a 52-week high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

