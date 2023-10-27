Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,912 shares of company stock worth $18,731,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.39.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.44 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

