Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $610,482,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after buying an additional 980,314 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after acquiring an additional 774,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,883. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $215.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

