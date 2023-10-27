First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $453.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.88 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.62.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

