Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 263,572 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Crown Castle worth $88,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

