First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $94.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

