First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.86 and a 1 year high of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

