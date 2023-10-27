First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $175.21 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.