Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 60,539 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $93,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $259.51 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,713 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

