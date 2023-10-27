Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,661 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $67,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after buying an additional 309,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 729,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,172,000 after acquiring an additional 201,376 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $73.31 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

