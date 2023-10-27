Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $70,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,130,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

