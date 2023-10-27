Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $97.17 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 428,387 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $97,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of NIKE by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 294,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $100.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.15.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

