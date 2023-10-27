First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 142,868 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,868 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

