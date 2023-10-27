Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Position Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,175,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,879 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $72,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

