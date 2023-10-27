Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $269.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.89. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.