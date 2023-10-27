Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $69.21 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807,770 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Gold Fields worth $69,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.2% in the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

