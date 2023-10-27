Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,519,515 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,750 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $96,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,738 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $188,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,171 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,055,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 631,751 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,597 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 387,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

