Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98,923 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $86,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,302.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.71.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

