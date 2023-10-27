Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.56% of Vontier worth $77,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

