Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Vontier worth $77,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 13.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vontier by 56.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,156,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 416,761 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VNT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.