Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,957 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $76,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.50%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.