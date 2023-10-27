Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,572 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Crown Castle worth $88,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

