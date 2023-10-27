Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 801.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,077,000 after buying an additional 1,709,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boston Properties by 527.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,014,000 after buying an additional 952,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Argus lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

