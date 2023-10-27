Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.82

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 1107728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.74.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.