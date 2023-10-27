Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

