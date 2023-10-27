Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes $540,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.44 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

