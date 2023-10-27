Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

