Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,435,034,000 after buying an additional 2,041,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

