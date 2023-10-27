Oak Family Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average of $125.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.