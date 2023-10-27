Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lowered by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

GOOG stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average is $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

