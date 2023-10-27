Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

