Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.57.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.40. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.60 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.