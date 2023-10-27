Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 18,081 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,737,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $143,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $339,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 922,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,222,000 after buying an additional 244,733 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,547,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $202,895.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,748 shares of company stock worth $9,178,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.4 %

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.07. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

