Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,360 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $111,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

