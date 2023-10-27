Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 217,901 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 217,901 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Equifax worth $124,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Equifax by 118.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Equifax by 26.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Equifax Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $166.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.07 and a 200 day moving average of $204.01. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.41 and a 52 week high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

