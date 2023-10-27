Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 163,655 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163,655 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.80% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $122,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,038,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,742,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

