Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,687 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 4.26% of JinkoSolar worth $97,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 26.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $83,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:JKS opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.28. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

