Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711,065 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $116,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $107,401,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Price Performance

Neogen stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $40,445.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,585.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,359 shares of company stock valued at $109,708 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

