Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $111,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

Mastercard Stock Down 5.6 %

Mastercard stock opened at $364.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $308.60 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.67. The company has a market capitalization of $343.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

