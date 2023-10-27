Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,715,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.23% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $103,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

