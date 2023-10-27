Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,717 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.40% of Verisk Analytics worth $130,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.75.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $226.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

