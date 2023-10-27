Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $134.24 Million Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 4.21% of Alteryx worth $134,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Stock Up 1.0 %

AYX opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

