Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.67% of Parsons worth $134,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Parsons by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Parsons by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Parsons by 18.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSN opened at $55.80 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

