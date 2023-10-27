Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 900,513 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900,513 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 3.63% of Carter’s worth $101,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.05.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

