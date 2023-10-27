Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $125.36 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,840,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141,131 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.93% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $125,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $29.65 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

