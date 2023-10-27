Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $100.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $100,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $120.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.