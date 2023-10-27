Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 231,570 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,570 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.61% of Tenable worth $127,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $41.03 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,369,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,369,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $190,296.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,638,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,474 shares of company stock worth $3,260,687. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Tenable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

