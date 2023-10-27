Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,711,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,101 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $134,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,466 shares of company stock worth $7,224,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.3 %

SLB opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

