Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $141.99 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,383 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $141,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.86 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.79 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

